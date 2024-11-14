Benko may live in a villa, but mom has to pay

Rental agreement with Mama Benko

In September, the operating company concluded a retroactive rental agreement with Benko's mother for the Benko villa. The monthly net rent was fixed at 238,500 euros. This also includes the rent for the movable inventory in the amount of 57,000 euros. Although the rental agreement excludes the subletting or transfer of the villa, the transfer to beneficiaries of the Laura Private Foundation or their close relatives is permitted, reported the "Standard" on Thursday.