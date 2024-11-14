TV debut for royal?
Uproar over commercial with “Princess Charlotte”
A Christmas commercial by discount supermarket Lidl is currently causing quite a stir in the UK. The reason: many Royal fans spotted Princess Charlotte of all people in the commercial. Is Princess Kate and Prince William's daughter celebrating her secret TV debut?
Many royal fans probably had to look twice when the Lidl Christmas commercial first flickered across TV screens.
Charlotte lookalike causes a stir
In the adorable commercial, a girl helps an old woman who has just dropped her shopping on the floor and receives magical bells as a thank-you gift that make wishes come true.
You can watch the Christmas clip with Princess Charlotte's doppelganger here:
And indeed, the girl in the commercial with her snub nose, her light brown hair braided into pigtails and her heart-warming smile looks just like the mini princess.
The lovely commercial, which was directed by Oscar winner Tom Hooper, who was responsible for the royal drama "The King's Speech", therefore caused a lot of excitement on social media.
Royal fans beside themselves with excitement
"Doesn't the girl in this year's Lidl Christmas ad look like the beautiful Princess Charlotte and of course our late Queen Elizabeth II?" asked one. And another cheered: "She's the Princess's doppelganger!"
But who is the cute, fake "Princess Charlotte" who is making hearts beat faster in the UK right now?
Ten-year-old is the star of the Christmas commercial
As reported by the Daily Mail, the girl in the commercial is Riona Gallagher. The ten-year-old comes from Northern Ireland and is already a bit of a pro. She has reportedly been in front of the camera since the age of seven.
And she wouldn't mind playing Princess Charlotte one day, as she revealed to the newspaper. "Definitely! I would love to play a princess - it would be so much fun. Maybe then I could visit a palace." And of course it would be very nice to be compared to the princess, Riona said happily.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
