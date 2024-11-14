Krone Readers' Day
Travel to Pompeii with the “Krone” free of charge!
Experience the fascinating world of Pompeii up close and free of charge at the exclusive "Krone" Readers' Day! On November 25, we cordially invite you to embark on an extraordinary journey through time to the ancient city of Pompeii. Tickets are available while stocks last in the Krone ticket store!
The immersive exhibition "The Last Days of Pompeii" offers a fascinating opportunity to experience history up close and witness the final moments of this legendary city.
Living history
Pompeii was once a thriving city until the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD suddenly buried it under a layer of ash. Now you have the chance to immerse yourself in the daily life of the inhabitants: Embark on the hustle and bustle of the ancient streets, discover magnificent villas and experience the excitement of the arenas where gladiators fought to win the cheers of the crowds.
State-of-the-art virtual reality technology and immersive projections bring the city to life. Visitors have the feeling of strolling through the ancient alleyways themselves, marvelling at the grandiose buildings and feeling the spirit of a civilization that was far ahead of its time in terms of progress.
Experience Pompeii and travel back in time - completely free of charge! Take part and enjoy an extraordinary afternoon in the world of antiquity.
CROWN READING DAY
Step-by-step to your FREE TICKET:
- Visit the "Krone" ticket shop
- Choose your timeslot between 14:00 and 18:00 for your admission
- Enjoy the exhibition at your leisure and immerse yourself in history!
Date: Monday, November 25, 2024
Duration: A stay of 75 minutes is recommended to experience the entire exhibition
Location: MARX HALLE, Karl-Farkas-Gasse 19, 1030 Vienna
Age restriction: All are welcome! Children under 14 must be accompanied by their parents.
Get your free tickets quickly in the Krone ticket store at ticket.krone.at - only while stocks last.
