According to the death certificate
Quincy Jones: How the music legend died
Music legend Quincy Jones died at the beginning of November at the age of 91. The cause of death has now been revealed.
As the US celebrity portal "TMZ" reported, Jones succumbed to cancer. According to the report, the official cause of death on the death certificate was pancreatic cancer.
Cancer kept secret
The document, which was issued by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, also states that there were no other factors that contributed to the death of the legendary music producer.
Jones had kept the diagnosis a secret until his death. His press spokesman Arnold Robinson merely announced that the music legend, who had worked with greats such as Michael Jackson, Frank Sinatra and Stevie Wonder, had died at his home in Bel Air surrounded by his family.
Buried in the closest circle
One week after his death, Jones was buried in the closest of circles. Only his seven children, a brother, two sisters and a few other close family members are said to have been present at the ceremony in Los Angeles,
It is not yet known at which cemetery the music producer was buried. It is said that a larger, public memorial service is still being planned.
Produced Jackson's "Thriller" album
Jones is one of the most important producers in the industry. In his 70-year career, he has won 28 Grammy awards. Time magazine named him one of the most influential jazz musicians of the 20th century.
In June of this year, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences also announced that Jones was to be awarded an honorary Oscar. "As the first black composer to be accepted by the Hollywood establishment in the 1960s, he helped to refresh film music with much-needed jazz and soul influences," it said.
However, he is best known for one of the most famous albums in pop history: Michael Jackson's "Thriller" from 1982, which Jones produced - as well as the Jackson albums "Off The Wall" and "Bad".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
