Present at 2 coronations
Antique diamond necklace sold for millions at auction
A historic necklace with 300 carats of diamonds has changed hands after 50 years. The piece of jewelry, which was worn at the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II, among other occasions, fetched a price of 4.26 million Swiss francs (around 4.5 million euros) at a Sotheby's auction in Geneva.
The buyer will also have to pay VAT. The auction house did not disclose the new owners. The estimated price was up to 2.2 million francs.
The necklace consists of three strands of large diamonds with tassels of other diamonds at the ends. It is thought to date from the 18th century and can be seen in historical pictures on the necks of members of the Marquess of Anglesey, a British-Welsh noble family. A marquess is roughly equivalent to a landgrave.
Necklace was worn at two coronations
One lady of the house wore it at the coronation of King George VI in 1937, another in 1953 at the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II, who died in 2022, as photos show. According to the auction house, the piece of jewelry had been in the possession of an Asian collector for around 50 years.
