The Thurston County office in the US state of Washington has proudly released a video of officers stopping a fleeing suspect's car with a catch net. The driver was caught - but there is also criticism of the use of the "grappler".
Car chases on public roads are a danger to bystanders - in the USA, hundreds of fatal accidents occur every year as a result.
Getaway vehicle almost crashed into oncoming traffic
The incident in Washington also makes a risky impression: when the suspect fled from the police at high speed in Washington, they stopped the driver by catching him with the "grappler" as if with a lasso. The car veers off the road, crashes through a wire mesh fence and then into a tree. The driver initially manages to escape, but is later caught by the police. The video also shows an oncoming vehicle that the fleeing vehicle, which had already skidded, almost crashed into.
"Grappler" has already caused fatalities
However, not all viewers are impressed by the spectacular footage. Videos in which the "grappler" is shown in action have become a real trend on social media. However, there are also reports that the device has caused accidents in which people have been killed or injured.
Here you can see how the "grappler" works:
Three years ago, a terrible tragedy involving the device occurred on the border in southern Arizona. When the police tried to stop an SUV with the "grappler", it ran into oncoming traffic, collided with a truck and burst into flames. Eleven people in the overcrowded car were killed or seriously injured. In another case in Wilton, North Dakota, the device caused a police car to overturn and the suspect was initially able to escape on foot.
Ministry recommends a gentler approach
The Ministry of Justice also recommends a gentler approach to pursuits. Suspects should rather be tracked down using drones or helicopters. Fugitives should rather be identified and apprehended later using license plates or other means.
