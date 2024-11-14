Getaway vehicle almost crashed into oncoming traffic

The incident in Washington also makes a risky impression: when the suspect fled from the police at high speed in Washington, they stopped the driver by catching him with the "grappler" as if with a lasso. The car veers off the road, crashes through a wire mesh fence and then into a tree. The driver initially manages to escape, but is later caught by the police. The video also shows an oncoming vehicle that the fleeing vehicle, which had already skidded, almost crashed into.