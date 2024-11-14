"In crisis mode"
High prices spoil Christmas shopping this year
The continuing high prices in the stores are putting a damper on Christmas shopping. As there is not enough money left in the purse, 30 percent are planning to spend less money on presents this year.
"Christmas in crisis mode - people in this country are used to that by now. However, despite the gradual fall in inflation, it is primarily the continuing high prices in the stores that are dampening the anticipation of the festive season for a third of those surveyed," said Deloitte Austria boss Harald Breit according to the press release.
Budget between 100 and 499 euros
The budget for Christmas presents is between 100 and 499 euros for most people. As in previous years, gift vouchers, toys and joint activities are particularly popular under the Christmas tree.
Of the 500 respondents, 60 percent plan to spend the same amount of money on presents as last year. A third already do their Christmas shopping in November, while for another third, Christmas shopping takes place in the first half of December. Eight percent only buy presents at the last minute, between December 16 and 24.
Younger consumers rely on Black Friday
According to Deloitte, Black Friday is particularly popular with younger consumers for Christmas shopping. The day of action, which originated in the USA, falls on November 29 this year. However, studies by consumer advocates show that the discounts are often not as high as expected.
Around one in four would like to save on spending around the Christmas holidays, with 65% expecting costs to be similar to 2023. The majority of those surveyed are foregoing a Christmas vacation abroad and spending the holidays at home. The main reasons given for this were the general rise in prices, the personal financial situation and higher prices, especially in winter tourism.
According to Deloitte, the willingness to donate also suffers from the intention to save: The majority of respondents (56 percent) are therefore not planning to donate anything this year.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.