Why Kremsmünster is Europe’s capital

Plenty of potential to "turn the little plant into a beautiful flower"

A total of 22 million euros was invested to expand the range of processing services for medical products, pharmaceuticals and food packaging. "When we address Greiner on the global market, no one will think of sterilization," says Chairman of the Supervisory Board Dominik Greiner, "Mediscan is still a small, very successful plant within the Group." With a lot of potential. Greiner reveals: "We believe that this little plant can grow into a very beautiful flower."