Diabetes: this is how important psychological support is
For people with diabetes, it is not only physical complaints that become a constant challenge. Mental stresses such as depression or anxiety are also often part of everyday life. This makes mental support for those affected all the more important, as an expert from Vienna points out.
In addition to physical symptoms, diabetes often causes psychological complaints such as depression (22-30% of patients) and anxiety disorders (28%) as well as so-called "diabetes distress" (up to 45%). "These conditions are among the psychological problems frequently associated with diabetes," explains metabolic expert and psychotherapist Dr. Heidemarie Abrahamian from Vienna in the specialist magazine "Ärzte Krone".
Not everyone is familiar with the term "diabetes distress". Dr. Abrahamian explains: "This is distinguished from depression and means something like unresolved psychological stress. It also includes worries, concerns and fears associated with a chronic, demanding and progressive disease."
Severe stress due to chronic illness
Anyone who is confronted with a chronic illness such as diabetes mellitus usually feels psychological stress. "This is a normal reaction as long as the duration is limited and coping strategies are developed," explains the expert. "If symptoms such as withdrawal, sadness, lack of interest, loss of pleasure or neglected diabetes control persist, professional help is required."
This is because psychological or psychosocial stress causes the activation of certain messenger substances which, if prolonged, lead to negative effects in the body. "For example, more substances such as catecholamines or cortisol are released. Corticotropin releasing hormone (CRH) also plays an important role as a messenger substance," says Dr. Abrahamian. "This then has an unfavorable effect on the metabolism, cardiovascular system, brain and immune system."
Develop coping strategies
Psychological support aims to develop coping strategies and thus reduce the activation of negative messenger substances. This is because the treatment of psychological complaints is not only about improving the psychological symptoms, but also about achieving lasting positive effects on the metabolism. Strengthening self-confidence and reducing worries, fears and anxieties are important components of this. Patients can take inspiration from athletes. Here, psychological training methods aim to strengthen stamina through a learned and consciously managed positive inner dialog.
Realistic goals and performance possibilities are visualized. Dr. Abrahamian: "This approach can be transferred to diabetes therapy. Write motivating positive perseverance formulas on post-its, such as: 'I am now doing my daily exercise. It's good for my body, everything is getting better'." Relaxation techniques are also helpful. Autogenic training, progressive muscle relaxation, yoga and meditation, when used correctly, lead to relaxation, including of the skeletal muscles, vasodilation and slower breathing.
