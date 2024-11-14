Diabetes: this is how important psychological support is

Develop coping strategies

Psychological support aims to develop coping strategies and thus reduce the activation of negative messenger substances. This is because the treatment of psychological complaints is not only about improving the psychological symptoms, but also about achieving lasting positive effects on the metabolism. Strengthening self-confidence and reducing worries, fears and anxieties are important components of this. Patients can take inspiration from athletes. Here, psychological training methods aim to strengthen stamina through a learned and consciously managed positive inner dialog.