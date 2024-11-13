Volleyball
Hypo Tirol loses in CL comeback in Poland
There was nothing to be gained for Hypo Tirol in their comeback in the men's volleyball Champions League!
The Austrian champions conceded a clear 0:3 (-21, -19, -16) defeat at Polish top club CMC Warta Zawiercie in their first match in the group stage after a nine-year break in the most important European Cup competition. In the Arena Sosnowiec, it was only in the second set that the visitors really had more to play for, as they quickly let an 8:3 lead slip away.
First defeat of the season after 15 wins in all competitions
Coach Lorenzo Tubertini's team suffered their first defeat of the season against the Polish runners-up and Cup winners after 15 wins across all competitions, including six in the successful qualifiers for the "premier class".
The next chance for the Tyroleans to pick up their first points in Group C comes next Wednesday (6 p.m.), when Italian representative and Champions League debutant Allianz Milano visits the University Sports Hall in Innsbruck. The home game against Belgian series champions Knack Roeselare follows on December 4.
No success for Hartberg in the CEV Cup
TSV Hartberg did not have a sense of achievement in the first leg of the sixteenth final of the CEV Cup. The Styrians were defeated 0:3 (-14,-24,-23) by Guaguas Las Palmas in Spain. The return match will follow next Wednesday (7.30 pm) in Hartberg. In the women's second leg of the round of 16, TI Volley Innsbruck won 3:2 (-19,26,-14,19,11) at home against Hungarian representative MBH - Bekescsaba, but missed out on promotion after going down 3:0 on the road.
VB NÖ Sokol/Post were also eliminated. They won the second leg of the round of 16 in the Challenge Cup at home against Sm'Aesch Pfeffingen 3:2 (-23,23,-6,25,10), but that was not enough after the first leg 0:3.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
