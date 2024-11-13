Hypo Tirol loses in CL comeback in Poland

No success for Hartberg in the CEV Cup

TSV Hartberg did not have a sense of achievement in the first leg of the sixteenth final of the CEV Cup. The Styrians were defeated 0:3 (-14,-24,-23) by Guaguas Las Palmas in Spain. The return match will follow next Wednesday (7.30 pm) in Hartberg. In the women's second leg of the round of 16, TI Volley Innsbruck won 3:2 (-19,26,-14,19,11) at home against Hungarian representative MBH - Bekescsaba, but missed out on promotion after going down 3:0 on the road.