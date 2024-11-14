Volcanic eruption: Bali vacationers on hold

Ash rain instead of sunbathing

This time it's mainly Bali travelers who are affected. For days, the Lewotobi Laki-Laki in Indonesia has been spewing ash miles into the sky and causing flight cancellations that could also catch some Austrians off guard. Holidaymakers who were looking forward to sun, beach and relaxation are now worried about their long-awaited vacation starting on time - or about their journey home.