Sturm rejoices: comeback before the winter break!

Borkovic : The central defender, who has been out since February with a cruciate ligament rupture, is unlikely to play again this year. He had to go under the knife again in September for a minor correction. "It's still taking a little while for Borko, he's coming back step by step. But things are looking good for him too," says Ilzer, who has new "patients" in Biereth and Böving: The Dane duo is ailing, canceled the U21 team.