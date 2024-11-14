Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Trio is back

Sturm rejoices: comeback before the winter break!

Nachrichten
14.11.2024 11:30

Finally some good news in these turbulent times for Sturm! Because the double winner's injury list is thinning out. No fewer than three professionals have returned to team training this week under the guidance of the current coach Christian Ilzer. One of them could be used after the team break.

0 Kommentare

And they do exist, the positive news in difficult times for Sturm. Because during the international break, the doubles winner's injury list has thinned out: Jon Gorenc Stankovic, who is training with splints, Gregory Wüthrich and Alexandar Borkovic have been back in team training since this week and can already take part in parts of it. "That's very pleasing," says Christian Ilzer on the approaching comeback of the veterans.

Wüthrich: The unlucky player suffered a capsule injury in his right knee after just ten minutes in the first Champions League game away against Brest and has been out of action for almost two months. "There's a realistic chance that Gregy will play before Christmas," says the still Striker coach.

Stankovic: "With Jon, the duel and falling are still the issue, he has worked a lot on his running. He hasn't given up on coming back this year," says Ilzer about his midfielder, who suffered a comminuted fracture of the radial head in his arm against BW Linz at the end of September.

Good news: Borkovic (l.) and Stankovic are back in training. (Bild: Pail Sepp/Sepp Pail)
Good news: Borkovic (l.) and Stankovic are back in training.
(Bild: Pail Sepp/Sepp Pail)

Borkovic : The central defender, who has been out since February with a cruciate ligament rupture, is unlikely to play again this year. He had to go under the knife again in September for a minor correction. "It's still taking a little while for Borko, he's coming back step by step. But things are looking good for him too," says Ilzer, who has new "patients" in Biereth and Böving: The Dane duo is ailing, canceled the U21 team. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Burghard Enzinger
Burghard Enzinger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf