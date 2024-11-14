Trio is back
Sturm rejoices: comeback before the winter break!
Finally some good news in these turbulent times for Sturm! Because the double winner's injury list is thinning out. No fewer than three professionals have returned to team training this week under the guidance of the current coach Christian Ilzer. One of them could be used after the team break.
And they do exist, the positive news in difficult times for Sturm. Because during the international break, the doubles winner's injury list has thinned out: Jon Gorenc Stankovic, who is training with splints, Gregory Wüthrich and Alexandar Borkovic have been back in team training since this week and can already take part in parts of it. "That's very pleasing," says Christian Ilzer on the approaching comeback of the veterans.
Wüthrich: The unlucky player suffered a capsule injury in his right knee after just ten minutes in the first Champions League game away against Brest and has been out of action for almost two months. "There's a realistic chance that Gregy will play before Christmas," says the still Striker coach.
Stankovic: "With Jon, the duel and falling are still the issue, he has worked a lot on his running. He hasn't given up on coming back this year," says Ilzer about his midfielder, who suffered a comminuted fracture of the radial head in his arm against BW Linz at the end of September.
Borkovic : The central defender, who has been out since February with a cruciate ligament rupture, is unlikely to play again this year. He had to go under the knife again in September for a minor correction. "It's still taking a little while for Borko, he's coming back step by step. But things are looking good for him too," says Ilzer, who has new "patients" in Biereth and Böving: The Dane duo is ailing, canceled the U21 team.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
