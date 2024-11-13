Bata Illic is still not warming to his new home

However, the relocation has not been entirely without obstacles so far. Bata Illic is fit again after his operation following an accident at the end of 2023 and the house in the posh Munich suburb of Gräfelfing has already been sold. But it will probably be a while before the new home in Salzburg is ready to move into. It is currently still a building site. "It's terrible at the moment. It's dirty everywhere," Illic is said to have told a German media outlet.