Is now from Salzburg
Bata Illic is still not warming to his new home
Mozart instead of Michaela is now the name of the game for the 85-year-old. However, the singer has not yet fully warmed to the city of Mozart. The new home is still a complete building site.
At the proud age of 85, pop star Bata Illic is embarking on a new phase of his life. And it is to take place in Salzburg. For the sake of his wife Olga, the singer has decided to turn his back on his hometown of Munich. Olga wants to take courses in painting and sculpture at the academy in Salzburg.
For Bata Illic, taking on the hardships of moving is a matter of course. After all, his wife has always had his back during his career. It is therefore more than natural for the singer to respond to her wishes for further development.
However, the relocation has not been entirely without obstacles so far. Bata Illic is fit again after his operation following an accident at the end of 2023 and the house in the posh Munich suburb of Gräfelfing has already been sold. But it will probably be a while before the new home in Salzburg is ready to move into. It is currently still a building site. "It's terrible at the moment. It's dirty everywhere," Illic is said to have told a German media outlet.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.