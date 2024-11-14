Doctors already missing in 54 Salzburg schools

Provincial councillor: "One adjusting screw"

To counter the shortage, the provincial government now wants to examine a pilot project currently underway in Vienna. There, nurses take care of children's health as "school nurses". They offer health education and help in acute cases. All five parties voted in favor of the SPÖ motion to review the implementation of a pilot project in Salzburg in the state parliament on Wednesday. The responsible ÖVP state councillor Daniela Gutschi said: "School nurses are a possible means of counteracting the shortage of school doctors."