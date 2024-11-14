Health education
Doctors already missing in 54 Salzburg schools
Salzburg is now looking into introducing its own nursing staff as support. All parties in the state parliament supported a corresponding motion by the SPÖ on Wednesday. The so-called "school nurses" are also needed because there is such a shortage of school doctors.
Like more and more municipalities, Faistenau no longer has a school doctor. On Thursday mornings, an emergency solution is used here - the children from the sports focus take the bus to Hof in classes. A general practitioner there carries out the obligatory sports medicine examinations for them.
There is a shortage in the countryside
In many places in Salzburg, especially in rural areas, children no longer have an annual check-up at school. "It would be bad if parents overlooked an illness," says one affected school. It is becoming increasingly difficult to find school doctors. "Apparently the jobs aren't attractive," complains one head teacher. The state is now looking for doctors for 54 primary, secondary and polytechnic schools.
Provincial councillor: "One adjusting screw"
To counter the shortage, the provincial government now wants to examine a pilot project currently underway in Vienna. There, nurses take care of children's health as "school nurses". They offer health education and help in acute cases. All five parties voted in favor of the SPÖ motion to review the implementation of a pilot project in Salzburg in the state parliament on Wednesday. The responsible ÖVP state councillor Daniela Gutschi said: "School nurses are a possible means of counteracting the shortage of school doctors."
