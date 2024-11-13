Charges against driver
Failure to pay attention led to Jeanette’s death
One and a half years after a pedestrian (19) was fatally run over, the public prosecutor's office is now bringing charges: an Upper Austrian BMW driver (26) must stand trial for involuntary manslaughter and causing the death of an injured person.
Jeanette was only 19 years old. In the night hours of June 17, 2023, the popular local was run over on the Mattseer Landesstraße (L101) near Lake Obertrum. The waitress had previously attended a party and was on her way home when it happened. A BMW X3 driver from Upper Austria (26) reported to the police the day after the accident: he had first hit the woman with his car. Unnoticed, as he claimed in the interrogation. Remains of a side mirror led to him.
What was fatal, however, was the subsequent rollover by the car of a still unknown driver - this driver was searched for in vain on the TV program "Fahndung Österreich". A part of the vehicle that was found at least points to a Nissan Pulsar car.
I appeal to the driver to contact the police. That would be liberating for the relatives.
Opfer-Anwalt Stefan Rieder im „Krone“-Gespräch
The Salzburg public prosecutor's office has now brought charges against the 26-year-old. The charges are negligent homicide and causing injury. According to the criminal complaint, the driver hit the 19-year-old at a speed of 70 kilometers per hour. This was discovered by accident expert Gerhard Kronreif, who provided an expert opinion in collaboration with the forensic medicine department. According to this, the BMW driver "could have recognized the 19-year-old in time with the necessary care and attention".
He would also have had a few seconds to take evasive action. And: if he had looked after the injured woman, following drivers would have been warned by the safety barriers at the scene of the accident. "I appeal to the driver to contact the police. That would be liberating for the relatives," emphasized victim's lawyer Stefan Rieder to the "Krone".
