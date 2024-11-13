Failure to pay attention led to Jeanette’s death

Jeanette was only 19 years old. In the night hours of June 17, 2023, the popular local was run over on the Mattseer Landesstraße (L101) near Lake Obertrum. The waitress had previously attended a party and was on her way home when it happened. A BMW X3 driver from Upper Austria (26) reported to the police the day after the accident: he had first hit the woman with his car. Unnoticed, as he claimed in the interrogation. Remains of a side mirror led to him.