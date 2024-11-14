What's going on where
Advent in Tirol: the first markets open
The first Christmas markets in Tyrol open on Friday (November 15). Regionality and tradition are emphasized by the organizers as important focal points. How much does mulled wine cost? And how much added value do Christmas markets generate? The "Krone" asked.
Christmas markets are important economic factors. In Innsbruck, the first ones start on November 15 (old town, market square). In total, more than one million visitors are expected at the seven markets in the city.
"Our guest surveys show that Christmas markets are not only important as an accompanying event, but also as a central vacation motif," reports Karin Seiler, Managing Director of Tirol Werbung. However, not only holidaymakers from abroad, but also Tyrolean guests are a very important factor at the markets, emphasizes the Tirol advertiser.
Eight markets with an extensive program
Several organizers joined forces years ago under the "Advent in Tirol" brand. This year, eight markets are represented: Hall, Schwaz, Rattenberg, Innsbruck, Kufstein, Seefeld, St. Johann and Achensee. They presented their main focuses at a press conference. What they all have in common is a great deal of tradition, a focus on regional cuisine and an effort to keep things quiet despite the hustle and bustle of Advent.
From the Advent castle to the Christmas ship
In Kufstein (from 22.11.), the fortress becomes a place for regional crafts and live music. Margit Winkler from the tourism association speaks of an incomparable atmosphere. At Lake Achensee (from 29.11.) the "Christmas ship" sets sail. Melanie Haas from the Achensee shipping company promises a new and very special decoration this year.
In Schwaz (from 22.11.), twelve local associations provide food and drink on the newly designed Maximilianplatz. The music is provided by 35 mostly regional groups. "And Julian le Play", adds Manfred Berkmann from Stadtmarketing.
Mulled wine costs between 3.50 and 5 euros
In Hall (from 22.11.), visitors can look forward to new lighting accents, according to Michael Gsaller (City Marketing). Rattenberg (from 22.11.) focuses on customs, St. Johann (from 29.11.) on regional cuisine. Seefeld (from 29.11.) has added a park of lights to its market and Innsbruck (from 15.11.) has several focal points. The 30th anniversary of Christkindlmarkt Marktplatz will also be celebrated. According to those responsible, the normal mulled wine will cost between 3.50 and just under 5 euros. The added value of "Advent in Tirol" was estimated at more than 90 million euros in the last survey a few years ago.
