Advent in Tirol: the first markets open

In Hall (from 22.11.), visitors can look forward to new lighting accents, according to Michael Gsaller (City Marketing). Rattenberg (from 22.11.) focuses on customs, St. Johann (from 29.11.) on regional cuisine. Seefeld (from 29.11.) has added a park of lights to its market and Innsbruck (from 15.11.) has several focal points. The 30th anniversary of Christkindlmarkt Marktplatz will also be celebrated. According to those responsible, the normal mulled wine will cost between 3.50 and just under 5 euros. The added value of "Advent in Tirol" was estimated at more than 90 million euros in the last survey a few years ago.