"Extreme risk"
Severe storms: Spaniards even tie up cars
Shortly after the severe storms in the Spanish region of Valencia, residents on the Costa del Sol are fearing similarly devastating storms. There is already a state of emergency in Malaga, Marbella and the like. Residents are even tying their - wrapped up - cars to lampposts.
The inhabitants of the sunny coast are bracing themselves for the floods. Another low-pressure system is moving across parts of Spain - just two weeks after the devastating floods that left more than 220 people dead and 23 still missing.
Pictures and videos posted on social networks already bear witness to the precarious conditions. In Malaga, for example, 3,000 people have already been evacuated and brought to safety. Regional bus and train services have been suspended.
However, a red danger warning is in place for Malaga until midnight and for Tarragona until 10pm. Other areas in Andalusia, Catalonia and the Autonomous Community of Valencia are under an orange warning.
Residents in the region had received a warning message from the government by text message: "Red warning. Extreme risk of rain ... Be very careful, avoid traveling".
More than 3,000 people on and around the Costa del Sol were evacuated and brought to safety.
The amount of rain in Valencia, Malage and Tarragona could exceed 200 liters per square meter. The Emergencias 112 Twitter account (see below) states: "All health centers belonging to the Málaga Guadalhorce health district will close their doors.
Footage also shows a mini tornado lifting heavy solar roof panels into the air like paper before they crash to the ground.
Mallorca has already weathered the storm
Heavy rain had already fallen over the vacation island of Mallorca on Tuesday afternoon and during the night, with some small landslides and fallen trees. By the morning, however, the sun was mostly shining again and the storms moved west towards the Spanish mainland. Only the east coast of the island was still under the third-highest warning level of yellow.
The low pressure area was based on the same "cold drop" phenomenon typical of the Mediterranean region as that of October 29. In places, as much water fell within eight hours as normally falls in an entire year - locally up to 490 liters per square meter.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
