Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Earlier than planned

Ebelsberg medical center to open in spring

Nachrichten
13.11.2024 16:00

The new primary care unit on the former barracks site in Ebelsberg will not open in July 2025 as originally planned, but on April 1. The temporary container center will even have its own pharmacy.

0 Kommentare

For years, the "Krone" repeatedly drew attention to the prevailing shortage of doctors in the south of Linz before the city, together with the WSF Private Foundation, sole owner of the barracks site in Ebelsberg, laid the foundation stone for a primary care unit (PVE) last April, as reported. As is known, this will be founded by the three doctors Wolfgang Hockl, Katharina Winkler and Andreas Rinnerberger, who have a wealth of PVE experience from their work in Enns. They will do the groundwork before handing over the "Werkl" to younger colleagues after three to five years. In any case, up to 10,000 patients from the southern parts of the city will be able to receive medical care at this location in the future.

"Emergency call from the south of Linz"
VP party leader Michaela Sommer was instrumental in reviving the debate about the lack of doctors, which had been dragging on for years. She had done important groundwork with her petition and signature campaign "Emergency call from the south of Linz". Reason enough to pay a visit to the construction site with VP city deputy Martin Hajart these days.

Opening in April 2025
Work is currently in full swing here, primarily to get things moving before the winter. So that the envisaged opening date can be met. Those responsible told me last week that they want to open on April 1, 2025. The container center, which will be built using sustainable construction methods, will also have a radiology department and its own pharmacy right from the start," says Sommer.

The Pichling resident also knows that sufficient space - three large and three small surgeries - has been planned for additional specialists on the upper floor of the temporary facility. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Mario Ruhmanseder
Mario Ruhmanseder
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf