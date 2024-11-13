Earlier than planned
Ebelsberg medical center to open in spring
The new primary care unit on the former barracks site in Ebelsberg will not open in July 2025 as originally planned, but on April 1. The temporary container center will even have its own pharmacy.
For years, the "Krone" repeatedly drew attention to the prevailing shortage of doctors in the south of Linz before the city, together with the WSF Private Foundation, sole owner of the barracks site in Ebelsberg, laid the foundation stone for a primary care unit (PVE) last April, as reported. As is known, this will be founded by the three doctors Wolfgang Hockl, Katharina Winkler and Andreas Rinnerberger, who have a wealth of PVE experience from their work in Enns. They will do the groundwork before handing over the "Werkl" to younger colleagues after three to five years. In any case, up to 10,000 patients from the southern parts of the city will be able to receive medical care at this location in the future.
"Emergency call from the south of Linz"
VP party leader Michaela Sommer was instrumental in reviving the debate about the lack of doctors, which had been dragging on for years. She had done important groundwork with her petition and signature campaign "Emergency call from the south of Linz". Reason enough to pay a visit to the construction site with VP city deputy Martin Hajart these days.
Opening in April 2025
Work is currently in full swing here, primarily to get things moving before the winter. So that the envisaged opening date can be met. Those responsible told me last week that they want to open on April 1, 2025. The container center, which will be built using sustainable construction methods, will also have a radiology department and its own pharmacy right from the start," says Sommer.
The Pichling resident also knows that sufficient space - three large and three small surgeries - has been planned for additional specialists on the upper floor of the temporary facility.
