Ebelsberg medical center to open in spring

For years, the "Krone" repeatedly drew attention to the prevailing shortage of doctors in the south of Linz before the city, together with the WSF Private Foundation, sole owner of the barracks site in Ebelsberg, laid the foundation stone for a primary care unit (PVE) last April, as reported. As is known, this will be founded by the three doctors Wolfgang Hockl, Katharina Winkler and Andreas Rinnerberger, who have a wealth of PVE experience from their work in Enns. They will do the groundwork before handing over the "Werkl" to younger colleagues after three to five years. In any case, up to 10,000 patients from the southern parts of the city will be able to receive medical care at this location in the future.