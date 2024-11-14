Open flood barrier?
Citizens reject pedestrians in Krems
Krems-Stein wanted to move closer to the Danube with an additional crossing of the main road. However, a survey of citizens and businesses has now ended with a clear "no".
For many, the idyllic old town of the Krems cadastral town of Stein is the true gateway to the Wachau. However, as in many other places, the historic center is closer to the main road than to the blue river. The local council has therefore drawn up plans to move the town center closer to the river.
Moving the town closer to the Danube
This was to be made possible by an additional and generously designed crossing of the B 33, including the opening of the flood protection at the level of the main square. However, before the excavators could move in, both residents and local businesses were consulted. If there was less than 30 percent participation, the city would implement its plans regardless of the outcome, it was said.
But the issue was clearly on the minds of those affected: Almost 53 percent of those eligible to vote voted on the project. And the result is clear: more than 70 percent were against the opening to the Danube.
Lack of understanding from the mayor
Mayor Peter Molnar has also taken note of this. Even though he of course regrets the missed "opportunity of the century": "If through traffic with 13,000 vehicles a day is more worthy of protection than tens of thousands of visitors to the old town, that is beyond my understanding."
