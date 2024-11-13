Revelation: The “X-Files” stars hated each other!

The low point of the relationship came after both were nominated for Emmys in 1998 and Duchovny had organized a private jet from the Vancouver location to the gala in Los Angeles. Duchovny: "I took you with me. You were totally late before the flight back and I was so incredibly angry with you. Because we didn't speak to each other, you wrote me a letter on the flight, even though I was sitting exactly two meters away from you." From today's perspective, the actor thinks "that you found all the right words in the letter and told me what I wanted to hear".