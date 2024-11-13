Vorteilswelt
Accident drama in Upper Austria

Driver killed in crash with beer truck

Nachrichten
13.11.2024 12:30

It will probably not be possible to find out how the fatal accident on the B 137 near Grieskirchen on Wednesday morning came about. A 57-year-old man from Neumarkt am Hausruck crashed his VW Golf into a fully loaded beer truck without braking. The man suffered such serious injuries that he died at the scene of the accident.

The tragedy happened at around 7.15 a.m. on Wednesday on the B 137 near Grieskirchen. For unknown reasons, the 57-year-old from Neumarkt am Hausruck suddenly drove his VW Golf into the left-hand lane and crashed into an oncoming beer truck without braking.

Attempt to swerve unsuccessful
The driver of the truck, a 53-year-old man from Haag am Hausruck, tried to swerve out of the way but was unable to prevent the accident.

The truck came to a standstill on an embankment (Bild: Matthias Lauber/laumat.at/laumat)
The truck came to a standstill on an embankment
(Bild: Matthias Lauber/laumat.at/laumat)

The 57-year-old, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown out of his vehicle on impact and was probably killed instantly. Unfortunately, all help came too late for him. The lorry, which had run onto the verge, almost overturned, but finally came to a halt on an embankment. The driver suffered a shock but was otherwise uninjured.

No autopsy ordered
It is unclear why the accident occurred. At the time of the collision, the road was dry and there was no obstruction to visibility. It presumably remains unclear whether the 57-year-old had developed health problems while driving. No autopsy was commissioned.

Jürgen Pachner
