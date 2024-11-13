Rangnick: “We won’t be taken for fools”

For him, current debates on the topic are not necessary. The ÖFB management had not yet discussed an extension with him either. "It was the president who brought this up in an interview on May 1st. I then heard nothing more for five months. I'm not sad or disappointed about that," explained the German, denying rumors to the contrary. Soccer is performance-oriented, after all. "In case everyone hasn't noticed what makes me tick personally. I was brought up that way from an early age and that's also how I work as team manager. If we hadn't made the European Championship qualifiers, I wouldn't still be here. If we don't qualify for the World Cup, I'll be out the next day, no matter what contract I have," Rangnick made clear.