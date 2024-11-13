Straight talk from the team boss!
Rangnick: “We won’t be taken for fools”
ÖFB team boss Ralf Rangnick felt compelled to clarify a few things ahead of the match in Kazakhstan. The German took a stand on the topics of contract extensions, the performance principle in soccer, the discussions surrounding the imminent departure of ÖFB managing director Bernhard Neuhold and concluded with the resolute statement: "We as a team will not be taken for fools."
The press conference before the Kazakhstan game began with the usual questions about the stresses and strains of the journey, possible line-up options and an assessment of the opponents. Team boss Rangnick and ÖFB team player Christoph Baumgartner explained their view of things. But then Rangnick started again and announced that he wanted to clarify a few things.
Contract extension never an issue
This was followed by a determined statement from the 66-year-old. First, he addressed the issue of a contract extension and emphasized: "When I decided in May to stay with the national team and turn down two other offers, it had nothing to do with possible contract promises from the ÖFB. That was never an issue. It was a personal decision that I made at the time."
For him, current debates on the topic are not necessary. The ÖFB management had not yet discussed an extension with him either. "It was the president who brought this up in an interview on May 1st. I then heard nothing more for five months. I'm not sad or disappointed about that," explained the German, denying rumors to the contrary. Soccer is performance-oriented, after all. "In case everyone hasn't noticed what makes me tick personally. I was brought up that way from an early age and that's also how I work as team manager. If we hadn't made the European Championship qualifiers, I wouldn't still be here. If we don't qualify for the World Cup, I'll be out the next day, no matter what contract I have," Rangnick made clear.
All-round attack on the Neuhold case
In hindsight, the 66-year-old sees it as a mistake that he attended a board meeting at the request of the ÖFB management: "When I think about it now, I would have preferred not to have been there," Rangnick said clearly.
He then launched into an all-round attack on the Neuhold case. "The debates surrounding the departure of Bernhard Neuhold are not about whether we as a team or coach like someone, but about the best possible conditions for the team. Removing Neuhold overnight without a replacement is certainly not a good solution. If you decide to take this step, then you have to present a replacement who is at least as good on the same day, otherwise it will damage the entire team."
Rangnick then launched into a fiery closing statement, referring to the team's motto: "We show face". The German explained: "That's not just an empty phrase. We have built the team according to this principle. That's how we act and we certainly won't be taken for fools! We know how we want to deal with each other."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.