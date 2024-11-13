Toddler found heroin in apartment and swallowed it

According to the forensic expert, the apartment was contaminated with heroin, cocaine, ketamine and methamphetamine in invisible but detectable quantities. Heroin, cocaine, nicotine and methamphetamine were also found in minimal quantities in the little girl's hair.

Surprising acquittal despite confession

The judge acquitted the mother as expected. What is surprising, however, is the acquittal of the father, who confessed. Ms. Rat justified this as follows: "They were in a relocation situation. There were also other people in the apartment. Friends helped. I cannot determine with any degree of certainty whether it was her heroin and whether they stored it incorrectly. Especially as her package was still in her pants in the morning."