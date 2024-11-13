Vorteilswelt
What was going on?

Singer Kesha half naked and out of control

Nachrichten
13.11.2024 10:56

Oops, what was going on? On Tuesday, Kesha caused quite a stir at the "Glamour Women of the Year Awards" in Berlin. And it wasn't just because of the singer's rather revealing outfit ... 

0 Kommentare

Kesha appeared at the awards ceremony at the Fotografiska Museum in Berlin in a black look consisting of a breastplate and black skirt. A look that was quite sensational. After all, the top made it look like Kesha was topless on the red carpet.

Revealing look
But that wasn't all the fans got to see of the singer that evening. Kesha's look was also quite revealing underneath.

Kesha wore a breastplate that was modeled on the female body in great detail. (Bild: picturedesk.com/AEDT / Action Press )
Kesha wore a breastplate that was modeled on the female body in great detail.
(Bild: picturedesk.com/AEDT / Action Press )
Kesha's dress also offered many deep insights at the back. (Bild: picturedesk.com/AEDT / Action Press )
Kesha's dress also offered many deep insights at the back.
(Bild: picturedesk.com/AEDT / Action Press )

Under a long slit in the skirt, which looked a bit like a black garbage bag, not only did Kesha's sexy legs flash out, numerous cut-outs also provided deep insights - especially at the back.

Kesha out of control
Kesha's outfit was by no means the only topic of whispering at the awards ceremony in Berlin that evening. The singer seemed a little out of control as she walked down the red carpet, not only vaping and blowing white smoke at the photographers, but also changing her footwear without further ado. 

In between, Kesha simply changed her shoes. (Bild: picturedesk.com/AEDT / Action Press )
In between, Kesha simply changed her shoes.
(Bild: picturedesk.com/AEDT / Action Press )
And then wore high heels with her smartphone attached to them. The singer was also vaping. (Bild: picturedesk.com/AEDT / Action Press )
And then wore high heels with her smartphone attached to them. The singer was also vaping.
(Bild: picturedesk.com/AEDT / Action Press )

So instead of her spiked sandals, Kesha suddenly wore black high heels with her smartphone attached to them. The 37-year-old did not reveal what this was all about.

The "Tik Tok" artist was also honored as a "Music Icon" in Berlin and emphasized that she was proud of herself and what she had achieved. She forgives herself for her mistakes and loves her scars; they are a signpost for her strength. Nothing is perfect, but if it feels good, it's about allowing that to happen. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

