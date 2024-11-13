NBA
Toronto also loses “basement duel” in Milwaukee
The Toronto Raptors also failed to secure their first away win of the season in the National Basketball Association's (NBA) "basement duel" on Tuesday (local time). The Canadians lost 85:99 at the Milwaukee Bucks and remain bottom of the league.
Jakob Pöltl was his team's second-best scorer with 13 points. The 29-year-old from Vienna also recorded eight rebounds, one assist, three steals and two blocks. He played 28:13 minutes.
Tenth defeat of the season
In the game, which also counted towards the "In-Season Tournament" NBA Cup (East, Group B), the Raptors had their best spell at the start of the third period when they equalized the 43:54 deficit at the break. However, they never took the lead for 48 minutes. In the end, they suffered their tenth defeat of the season and their seventh away from home. Gradey Dick scored a career-best 32 points for the Canadians. Greek top star Giannis Antetokounmpo was the Bucks' best scorer with 23 points.
After five away games in a row, the Raptors will host the Detroit Pistons on Friday. The franchise from Michigan travels to Lake Ontario with a sense of achievement after a 123:121 n.V. against the Miami Heat.
The Boston Celtics, who host Toronto on Saturday, missed out on their tenth win of the season against the Atlanta Hawks. The reigning NBA champions were beaten 116:117 despite 37 points from Jaylen Brown.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.