Toronto also loses “basement duel” in Milwaukee

Tenth defeat of the season

In the game, which also counted towards the "In-Season Tournament" NBA Cup (East, Group B), the Raptors had their best spell at the start of the third period when they equalized the 43:54 deficit at the break. However, they never took the lead for 48 minutes. In the end, they suffered their tenth defeat of the season and their seventh away from home. Gradey Dick scored a career-best 32 points for the Canadians. Greek top star Giannis Antetokounmpo was the Bucks' best scorer with 23 points.