Personal statement
Hunting affair: playing for time or resigning?
Ever since the "Krone" newspaper published a hunting photo of Tyrol's Deputy Governor Georg Dornauer (SPÖ), in which he poses with a shot stag and bankrupt René Benko despite a weapons ban, there has been no peace within the Social Democrats. Nervousness is also growing within the provincial government. Dornauer himself has not yet appeared in person before the press, but that is changing today!
One SPÖ meeting followed the next over the past few days, behind closed red doors there were lively discussions about how to proceed in this case. Provincial Governor Anton Mattle (ÖVP) also insisted on a meeting with the head of the Tyrolean SPÖ and wanted to hear plausible explanations from him.
Affidavits, list of signatures
On the one hand, he demanded affidavits clearly stating that Dornauer had not shot the deer himself. On the other hand, LH Mattle insisted on a list of signatures from SPÖ officials to show that they stand behind their party leader. The "Krone" reported.
Dornauer needs a strategy
As also reported, the affidavits are now available. However, the red party has still not taken a position. This indicates that Dornauer is struggling internally. He therefore needs a strategy to extricate himself from this undoubtedly tricky situation.
Press statement at 11 a.m.
It is possible that Tyrol's SPÖ leader will present this today, Wednesday. Because at 11 a.m. he will appear before the media and make a "personal statement". Is he playing for time and asking for a vote of confidence? Or is he announcing his resignation? The "Krone" reports live from the scene.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
