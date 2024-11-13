Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Hot topic

Jos Verstappen: He should get the cockpit next to Max

Nachrichten
13.11.2024 06:34

Who will get the cockpit next to Max Verstappen at Red Bull in 2025 is still a hot topic. Experts assume that Sergio Perez's time is coming to an end. Max's dad Jos Verstappen has a favorite.

0 Kommentare

Liam Lawson and Franco Colapinto are on the shortlist to replace Perez. Lawson would be a Red Bull junior and has until the end of the season to prove himself at AlphaTauri and submit a letter of application with his achievements. Yuki Tsunoda should also still have hopes. And 21-year-old Williams driver Franco Colapinto is the new "rising star" in the premier class.

Franco Colapinto (Bild: APA Pool/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Jared C. Tilton)
Franco Colapinto
(Bild: APA Pool/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Jared C. Tilton)

"Only logical, ..."
Jos Verstappen is hoping for an internal solution. His favorite for the cockpit next to Max Verstappen is Liam Lawson. "I think Lawson is doing very well. It seems only logical to me that he is ready for the step up. Let him finish the season and build up his confidence. After that, the team will have to decide what they want to do next year," the former F1 driver told "Viaplay".

Liam Lawson (Bild: APA/AFP/Lillian SUWANRUMPHA)
Liam Lawson
(Bild: APA/AFP/Lillian SUWANRUMPHA)

Asked specifically about a Verstappen/Lawson driver pairing, the father of the three-time world champion said: "I'm certainly not against it. It's better to have someone driving who is competitive and pushes Max forward a bit. That always helps."

A clear swipe at Perez, who has only collected 151 points so far this season, is only eighth in the drivers' championship and will lose the team classification this year because of Red Bull.

Helmut Marko is also said to be in favor of Lawson's promotion. Team boss Christian Horner is more in favor of signing Colapinto.

The fact is that nothing is set in stone at Red Bull for next year and Perez's performance is falling far short of expectations.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf