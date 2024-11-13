Jos Verstappen: He should get the cockpit next to Max

"Only logical, ..."

Jos Verstappen is hoping for an internal solution. His favorite for the cockpit next to Max Verstappen is Liam Lawson. "I think Lawson is doing very well. It seems only logical to me that he is ready for the step up. Let him finish the season and build up his confidence. After that, the team will have to decide what they want to do next year," the former F1 driver told "Viaplay".