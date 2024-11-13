Hot topic
Jos Verstappen: He should get the cockpit next to Max
Who will get the cockpit next to Max Verstappen at Red Bull in 2025 is still a hot topic. Experts assume that Sergio Perez's time is coming to an end. Max's dad Jos Verstappen has a favorite.
Liam Lawson and Franco Colapinto are on the shortlist to replace Perez. Lawson would be a Red Bull junior and has until the end of the season to prove himself at AlphaTauri and submit a letter of application with his achievements. Yuki Tsunoda should also still have hopes. And 21-year-old Williams driver Franco Colapinto is the new "rising star" in the premier class.
"Only logical, ..."
Jos Verstappen is hoping for an internal solution. His favorite for the cockpit next to Max Verstappen is Liam Lawson. "I think Lawson is doing very well. It seems only logical to me that he is ready for the step up. Let him finish the season and build up his confidence. After that, the team will have to decide what they want to do next year," the former F1 driver told "Viaplay".
Asked specifically about a Verstappen/Lawson driver pairing, the father of the three-time world champion said: "I'm certainly not against it. It's better to have someone driving who is competitive and pushes Max forward a bit. That always helps."
A clear swipe at Perez, who has only collected 151 points so far this season, is only eighth in the drivers' championship and will lose the team classification this year because of Red Bull.
Helmut Marko is also said to be in favor of Lawson's promotion. Team boss Christian Horner is more in favor of signing Colapinto.
The fact is that nothing is set in stone at Red Bull for next year and Perez's performance is falling far short of expectations.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.