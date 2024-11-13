Production to be cut back, cash injection needed

With around 382,000 motorcycles sold in 2023 and an annual turnover of 2.7 billion euros, Pierer Mobility, which acts as the holding company of KTM AG, is one of the leading motorcycle manufacturers in Europe. In addition to KTM, the Mattighofen-based company also owns the Husqvarna, GasGas and MV Agusta brands. At the end of June 2024, the number of employees was stated to be more than 6000. The KTM X-Bow, a high-performance sports car, and electric bikes from the Husqvarna and GasGas brands are also part of the network.