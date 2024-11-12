Next European giant had to give up

The home side were the first to bring some music into the game, but goalie Tolvanen was able to distinguish himself at his old place of work. The Bulls became more dangerous in the middle third and were even the first to make the five fans who had traveled with them cheer. Outnumbered, Rowe won the puck behind the opponent's box and Huber converted the pass to make it 1:0. The Finns didn't put up with that for long, however, and three minutes later the puck wriggled into the net behind Tolvanen, Bryggman completing a move for the highlight show.