Champions League
Next European giant had to give up
Salzburg won the first leg of the Champions Hockey League round of 16 in Lahti 2:1, with the David Crew showing their familiar play in the final period. The second duel in the ice arena will take place on November 20.
Lahti is regarded as the sports capital of Finland, as can be seen from the cityscape. The ice hockey arena and soccer stadium are in the immediate vicinity. Also within easy reach are the ski jumps, which tower like a monument over the birthplace of Janne Ahonen.
The Ice Bulls did not reach lofty heights in the first leg of the Champions Hockey League round of 16. With a solid game and a strong fighting performance, they won 2:1 against the Lahti Pelicans.
"We came from the international break to an ice hockey country and still played our game. I'm very proud," said Salzburg coach Oliver David afterwards. Both teams got off to a sluggish start, finding it difficult to find their rhythm after the international break.
The home side were the first to bring some music into the game, but goalie Tolvanen was able to distinguish himself at his old place of work. The Bulls became more dangerous in the middle third and were even the first to make the five fans who had traveled with them cheer. Outnumbered, Rowe won the puck behind the opponent's box and Huber converted the pass to make it 1:0. The Finns didn't put up with that for long, however, and three minutes later the puck wriggled into the net behind Tolvanen, Bryggman completing a move for the highlight show.
After that, the Finnish runners-up looked increasingly listless, while the team from Mozartstadt showed what they had already produced in earlier CHL games this season. And were allowed to celebrate: Bourke caught the back line and goalkeeper Patrikainen on the wrong foot to make the final score 2:1. After Zurich and Växjö, the Pelicans were the next European giant to lose.
"We showed that we want it more," praised David. And that's exactly what will be needed again in the second leg on November 20.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
