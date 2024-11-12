Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Privileges lost

Israel conscripts thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews

Nachrichten
12.11.2024 19:12

According to media reports, Israel's military plans to issue new conscription orders for ultra-Orthodox men next Sunday. Around 7000 strict believers are to receive notices.

0 Kommentare

Former Defense Minister Joav Galant had approved the sending of the draft notices before his dismissal, reported the "Times of Israel". The military therefore wanted to send out the notifications as planned. Israel Katz, the new defense minister, did not cancel the measure.

According to the media, around 3,000 strictly religious men had already received call-up notices in the summer. However, only a fraction of them subsequently turned up at military conscription centers. The army would like to draft the ultra-Orthodox into military service next year following a selection process.

Privileges have expired
Strictly religious men were exempt from compulsory military service in Israel for decades. However, an exemption expired several months ago. The Israeli government failed to pass a law to cement the exemptions for the ultra-Orthodox. The Supreme Court finally issued a ruling in the summer that ultra-Orthodox men must be conscripted for military service.

The ultra-religious parties in the ruling coalition are angry about this. Many ultra-Orthodox feel that military service is a threat to their pious lifestyle, partly because women and men serve together. Many people in Israel, on the other hand, feel it is unfair that ultra-Orthodox Jews have not previously had to serve in the armed forces and have been exempt from dangerous combat missions.

In view of the wars against the Islamist Hamas in the Gaza Strip and Hezbollah in Lebanon, Israel's military is warning of a shortage of combat-ready soldiers.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf