Christmas anticipation in the city of lights

The Christ Child is wanted

Nikolaiplatz will be integrated into the pre-Christmas landscape this year. The arts and crafts market has found a new home here. The program on the square will be rounded off at the weekends by various regional choirs, who will perform individual concerts. The "Social Advent" hut will once again be collecting for a good cause and the Bauerngman is looking for the Christkind and will once again dress 100 children from Villach. Great products await at the stalls, such as the Teso family, who will be providing cozy warmth with hats, caps, scarves and gloves.