Villach Advent
Christmas anticipation in the city of lights
There is still a lot of hammering, drilling and planting going on: until Friday, the town center will be transformed into a Christmas wonderland. On November 15 (6 p.m.), the Villach Advent will be officially opened
The illuminated parish church, the canopy on the town hall square, elegant light ornaments spanning the streets and the main square, huge balls of light: When the Villach Advent officially opens on Friday, November 15 (6 pm), the town will once again shine in pre-Christmas splendor.
Young visitors go on a treasure hunt
The opening will be accompanied by music by Sandra Pires and children. An impressive dance show is also planned. "Villach Advent combines the focal points of light, tradition, children and enjoyment," says Mayor Günther Albel. This year, special emphasis was placed on families. An exciting treasure hunt awaits young visitors as part of a photo challenge. There is also the popular strolling train, the Christkindl train, a carousel, pony rides and carriage rides. And because demand is so high, ice skating on the town hall square will be extended by three hours to 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
"Villach has established itself over the years with the 'Stadt im Licht' brand," says tourism expert Georg Overs. Bernhard Plasounig, district head of the Chamber of Commerce, adds: "Villach has a unique selling point with Advent - and this must be preserved."
The Christ Child is wanted
Nikolaiplatz will be integrated into the pre-Christmas landscape this year. The arts and crafts market has found a new home here. The program on the square will be rounded off at the weekends by various regional choirs, who will perform individual concerts. The "Social Advent" hut will once again be collecting for a good cause and the Bauerngman is looking for the Christkind and will once again dress 100 children from Villach. Great products await at the stalls, such as the Teso family, who will be providing cozy warmth with hats, caps, scarves and gloves.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.