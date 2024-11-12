“I didn’t take Marcel’s understatement away from him”

"There has never been a superstar who has made a comeback after a five-year break - and that's a really long time," says Hans Knauß, still rubbing his eyes. The former world-class runner is really pleased with Hirscher's return, as he muses in the Audi setting. And he still has high hopes for the eight-time overall World Cup winner. "He's still missing the race kilometers, that's the only way to find your limit. If he works on that, he will be really dangerous in the second half of the season and in the World Championship. In any case, I firmly expect Marcel to finish on the podium this season," says Knauß.