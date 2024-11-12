Ilzer now speaks plainly about Hoffenheim

You don't have to be a prophet to know that: After four and a half years with the Blacks, Ilzer's era of success in Graz is coming to an end. "I've always said that something special has to happen. It's not easy to leave here. It won't be going from Sturm Graz to Liverpool or Dortmund. That's why I'm looking very closely at this issue, and I even watched a Hoffenheim game for the first time on Sunday," says the 47-year-old, who has already spoken to Schicker on the phone. My advisor is in contact with Andi and I spoke to president Christian Jauk today."