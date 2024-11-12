Sturm coach about to leave
Ilzer now speaks plainly about Hoffenheim
The super disaster for Sturm seems perfect! After Andreas Schicker, the double winners will probably also lose Christian Ilzer, the coach will follow his former sporting director to the German Bundesliga. His departure is now only a matter of days; the clubs still have to agree on a transfer fee.
It will have been one of Christian Ilzer's last training sessions. After Tuesday morning's session in Messendorf, the still-Sturm coach spoke plainly and did not beat around the bush: "I'll tell it like it is: there have been several issues in the last four years, much more than ten times, with good clubs involved. Now there's something on the table again that I'm dealing with. It's extremely exciting in terms of the constellation: it's a top five league, the sporting director is Andi Schicker. The club, where it is now, is absolutely capable of development," said Ilzer.
You don't have to be a prophet to know that: After four and a half years with the Blacks, Ilzer's era of success in Graz is coming to an end. "I've always said that something special has to happen. It's not easy to leave here. It won't be going from Sturm Graz to Liverpool or Dortmund. That's why I'm looking very closely at this issue, and I even watched a Hoffenheim game for the first time on Sunday," says the 47-year-old, who has already spoken to Schicker on the phone. My advisor is in contact with Andi and I spoke to president Christian Jauk today."
Ilzer still has a contract until 2026, so Sturm will not let the successful coach go for free. A hefty transfer fee is due.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
