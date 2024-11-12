Elton John wants to eat this for his last meal!

True orgy!
Musician Elton John (77) has to pull himself together when it comes to eating. "I like all sorts of things that aren't good for me," said the British pop star in the podcast "Ruthie's Table 4". These included fried chicken and doughnuts, for example.
His last meal would only consist of sweets because he couldn't eat them at the moment, such as ice cream, apple pie and crumble with rhubarb.
Longing for chocolate and ice cream
The musician ("Rocket Man", "I'm Still Standing") said that he doesn't eat sugar because of his blood sugar levels. "But what I crave is chocolate and ice cream. I can't eat ice cream. And I love ice cream."
Tablecloth collection
John was interviewed with his husband David Furnish, who read out a recipe for risotto. The pair collect china, tablecloths and napkin rings. It's his husband's fault, said John. They have a big thing for tablecloths. They once spent so much money on tablecloths in Venice that he couldn't believe it.
The two also talked about their upbringing and food. His mother worked and still always came home and cooked. "She was a hard-working woman," said John. The first restaurant he remembers visiting was a Chinese restaurant and he still has great memories of it.
