Qualifying opponents ice-cold:

Argentina fans not allowed to wear Messi jerseys

Nachrichten
12.11.2024 12:47

Paraguay's soccer association does not want to see a single Messi jersey in the stadium for Thursday's World Cup qualifier against Argentina. In general, all fan textiles of the visitors are banned without exception. 

Paraguay's soccer director Fernando Villasboa recently told "Radio La Red": "Fans are not allowed to enter the stadium wearing jerseys of the Argentinian national team, Barca or Inter Miami with Messi's name on them." Wearing jerseys of the seven-time world footballer's compatriots is also strictly forbidden. 

The only person allowed to wear a Messi jersey is Lionel Messi himself. (Bild: AFP/JUAN MABROMATA)
The only person allowed to wear a Messi jersey is Lionel Messi himself.
(Bild: AFP/JUAN MABROMATA)

Fear of riots
The association apparently has security concerns. In order to avoid riots, a zero-tolerance policy is in place, as the home fans could feel provoked, so the argument goes. When Paraguay met the Brazilian team in September (1:0 for Paraguay), the Selecao fans who had traveled to the match also had to leave their shirts at home - especially those of Real superstar Vinicius Junior, as the association explicitly stated.

Argentina lead the qualifying table with a commanding 22 points from ten games, while Paraguay are currently in sixth place out of a total of ten.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

