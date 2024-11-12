Girl pulled out a knife
13-year-old threatens to kill caregiver
Two teenagers with criminal records, aged 14 and 17, have been sitting in the dock in the Great Courtroom of the Vienna Provincial Court since 9 am. The boy and the girl are accused of deliberately causing grievous bodily harm to flatmates. Among other things, the 14-year-old sprayed the women with a fire extinguisher. The girl who previously ran towards one of the social workers with a knife has not been charged. She is 13 and underage.
Unbelievable events in a shared flat for young people cared for by MA 11 in Vienna-Favoriten: There, on June 19, a routine check of the residential units by the supervisors escalated to such an extent that a girl threatened to kill the social worker with a knife. She ran towards the social worker with the open pocket knife and shouted: "I'll stab you!" - She had previously thrown objects at the social worker. Particularly shocking: the alleged perpetrator is just 13 years old and therefore underage!
Boy hid in the box
This is why she will not have to answer to the judge on Tuesday. "Only" the two young people who had visited the girl that day are on trial: a 14-year-old with a criminal record and a 17-year-old. The boy had hidden in the box during the room check. "The social worker was able to stop the girl at the last second as she ran towards her with the knife and hold her down." A colleague helped her.
Kill her! Kill her!
Die 13-Jährige streckte dem 14-Jährigen das Messer entgegen.
The 13-year-old called her friend out of the box and held the knife out to him as she was being held by the carers. She shouted to the 14-year-old: "Kill her! Kill her!" The second teenager is also said to have helped - according to the public prosecutor, she hit the carer on the head with her shoe and selfie stick. She pleads "not guilty" and claims to have been called by the minor beforehand: "She said to me: 'I'm going to kill the caregiver now'." The accused then told her that the knife was on the windowsill.
"Wanted to help the caregivers"
"I took the knife from her so that she couldn't hurt the carer," the 14-year-old, who still looked very childlike, said during the trial, asserting that he only wanted to help. "She's even younger than me."
The defendants eventually left the residential unit while two social workers restrained the girl - only to return shortly afterwards with a fire extinguisher. They used it to attack and spray the victims, who were already lying on the floor. "I wanted to spray my girlfriend so that she would stop hitting the social workers," he says. During the shocking trial, he couldn't help but grin several times and had to be admonished by the judge.
The social worker as a witness:
"Our client has had another unauthorized visit."
"She threatened to use weapons. Then the situation escalated."
"Our client had the defendant instruct her where the knife was hidden."
"She intended to kill me with the knife."
"The defendant jumped out of the box and came at me. The defendant had hidden in the corridor and then joined them."
"The three of them attacked me. They are a well-rehearsed aggression team."
"Most of it was aimed at my head: with fists, kicks, a metal bar and the heel of platform shoes."
"It was really a fight for survival."
"Experience of collective beatings"
As a witness, the social worker describes the dramatic situation when the three young people attacked her: "The three of them are a well-rehearsed team of aggressors. They have experience in striking collectively." - Because of their dangerous behavior, the two visitors were banned from the shared flat. The situation with the fire extinguisher was probably particularly dangerous: "He tried to hit my colleague on the head with it. Fortunately, he only hit her on the shoulder."
Girl didn't want to wait for questioning
The 13-year-old initially appeared in court as a witness, but then "didn't want to wait any longer". She used a smoke break to run away. The social workers tried to reach her. The judge announces: "The witness has announced that she will not be attending the hearing ...." - she will not be questioned.
