North Koreans are fighting on the front line

The information could not initially be independently verified. Two and a half years after the start of the Russian war of aggression, Ukraine launched its surprise offensive on Kursk in August. Although Russia has been able to recapture some settlements since then, the front line has changed little recently. According to US media reports, Russia has gathered tens of thousands of soldiers, including recently arrived troops from North Korea. They are to be used to launch a counter-offensive near Kursk in the coming days.