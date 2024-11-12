Residential complex hit
Three children dead after Russian missile attack
Three dead children have been recovered from the rubble of a residential building in the Ukrainian city of Krywyj Rih following a Russian missile attack. The youngest was less than a year old, according to the military governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region, Serhiy Lysak.
"In total, the Russians killed four people in yesterday's attack," he said. The fourth victim is said to be the mother of the children. In addition, 14 people were injured.
Selenskyj calls for more weapons
Russia is repeatedly firing on civilian targets in neighboring Ukraine. After yesterday's attack on his home town, President Volodymyr Zelensky demanded more weapons from the West to defend against such attacks. "Russia is only seeking to continue the war, and every strike refutes Russia's declarations on diplomacy," he wrote on Telegram.
50,000 Ukrainian soldiers deployed in Kursk
Ukraine, meanwhile, reported that 50,000 of its own soldiers are deployed in the frontline area on Russian soil near Kursk. "Our men are holding back a fairly large group of Russian troops there - 50,000 members of the occupying army," wrote Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi on Telegram. These could not be deployed to other Russian frontline positions on Ukrainian territory.
North Koreans are fighting on the front line
The information could not initially be independently verified. Two and a half years after the start of the Russian war of aggression, Ukraine launched its surprise offensive on Kursk in August. Although Russia has been able to recapture some settlements since then, the front line has changed little recently. According to US media reports, Russia has gathered tens of thousands of soldiers, including recently arrived troops from North Korea. They are to be used to launch a counter-offensive near Kursk in the coming days.
Attacks on weapons depots weaken Russia
The attacks on Russian weapons depots have reduced the occupying forces' artillery stocks, and this is making itself felt on the front, Selensky continued. He once again called on the key supporting states of the USA, Great Britain and Germany to allow the use of the long-range weapons they have provided against targets deep in Russian territory. "This is essential. The further our missiles and drones can strike, the less real combat capability Russia will have."
Fire in Russian fuel depot
Meanwhile, according to Russian reports, a fire broke out in a fuel depot in the southern Russian region of Belgorod during a Ukrainian drone attack. The fire department quickly brought the fire under control, according to the governor of the region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, via the short message service Telegram. One of the storage tanks caught fire in the Starkooskolsky district near the Ukrainian border. The extent of the damage and possible casualties were initially unknown.
