Mafia boss’s niece works for the Ministry of Education

In addition to the murders of Falcone and Borsellino, Messina Denaro was convicted of the murder of Giuseppe Di Matteo, the son of a mafioso. Giuseppe Di Matteo was kidnapped in 1993 at the age of twelve, strangled and dissolved in acid in 1996 to punish his father, who had testified against a leading mafia member. Messina Denaro was also convicted of bomb attacks on art and religious sites in Milan, Florence and Rome, in which ten people were killed and 40 others injured in 1993.