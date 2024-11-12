Director on TikTok
Scorsese makes people laugh with make-up tutorial
Not only is he one of the most legendary directors of all time, he could also make a living as a comedian. Martin Scorsese has now proved this with his comments on his daughter's TikTok.
Francesca Scorsese had her father comment under the heading "Get ready with me" as she spent two minutes beautifying her face with all kinds of products. Her old man, whose face is edited into the video, has to guess what the 24-year-old is using to "pimp" her face.
Ace director is surprised
When Francesca applies concealer under her eyes, around her nose and on her chin, her father thinks: "She's just painting her face." As Francesca spreads the product with a small sponge, she is told: "It looks like a clown face now. There's a lot of messing around going on."
When his daughter uses an eyebrow pencil, Scorsese is surprised: "That's to darken the eyebrows? She doesn't need that!" The "Goodfellas" director then pretends that he is even worried about his youngest when she curls her eyelashes: "Oh my God, she's taking her eye out. Oh my God, stop that!"
When Francesca finishes by applying lip gloss from Rihanna's cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty, the Oscar winner is convinced that it must be a toxic product: "You can't fool me, it's nail polish!" Scorsese ends his commentary on his daughter's make-up course with: "You kids are crazy, I swear!"
"Dad should make movies!"
His daughter's followers were thrilled by Scorsese's comments. One commented ironically: "Your dad is funny, he should make movies!". A second user wished that the Hollywood legend would visit TikTok more often: "Seeing Martin Scorsese on social media never gets old!"
Francesca comes from Scorsese's fifth marriage to his current wife Helen Morris. She has a degree from the renowned Tisch School of the Arts at New York University. She hopes to pursue an acting career and has already made guest appearances in her father's films, such as "The Departed" and "Hugo".
