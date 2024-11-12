Meeting failed
Social workers announce protests across Austria
On Monday evening, the second round of negotiations for employees in the social economy collective agreement failed. The meeting was interrupted after ten hours and the union announced protests such as demonstrations and works meetings.
The social economy includes companies and organizations that provide social services, for example in child and youth welfare facilities, facilities for the disabled and care services. Around 130,000 people work in the sector in Austria.
The new collective agreement is being negotiated for them again. The union is demanding a salary increase of 6.1 percent, which is too high for the employers. "We are offering inflation for the twelve months in question from the outset," said chief negotiator Yvonne Hochsteiner. It is not yet clear whether the funding bodies will go along with this. Inflation for the period from November 2023 to October 2024 is 3.53 percent.
GPA: appreciation is lacking
"We are willing to talk in certain areas, but everything must remain within a realistic framework," said Hochsteiner. GPA negotiator Eva Scherz replied that a mere inflation compensation does not show the appreciation that employees deserve. In order to make the sector more attractive, both a higher salary and better working conditions were needed.
We are willing to talk in certain areas, but everything must remain within a realistic framework.
Yvonne Hochsteiner, Verhandlerin der Dienstgeber
The union has now announced works meetings throughout Austria, a works council conference in Styria and a demonstration in Vienna. A rally is also planned in Linz. On November 22, employees will interrupt their work for six minutes.
The next round of negotiations will take place on November 25. The new collective agreement will apply from January 1, 2025.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.