Social workers announce protests across Austria

The new collective agreement is being negotiated for them again. The union is demanding a salary increase of 6.1 percent, which is too high for the employers. "We are offering inflation for the twelve months in question from the outset," said chief negotiator Yvonne Hochsteiner. It is not yet clear whether the funding bodies will go along with this. Inflation for the period from November 2023 to October 2024 is 3.53 percent.