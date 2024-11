Ideal for splashing out

The former heavyweight world champion is one of the most eccentric sportsmen in history and is considered a master of self-dramatization. The current series on streaming media company Netflix is not enough to really capture Tyson's crazy life. Countless criminal convictions as a teenager, his rise as a boxer with fists as deadly weapons, the scandalous ear bite against Evander Holyfield, convicted rapist with a prison sentence, excesses and derailments on the assembly line.