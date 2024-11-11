Court stops internment of asylum seekers in Albania

Dispute over safe countries of origin

On 18 October, the same court had rejected the detention of twelve migrants who were part of the first group to be brought to Albania as part of the controversial agreement between the government in Rome on the operation of migrant centers on Albanian territory. The court refused to detain the migrants on the grounds that their countries of origin, Bangladesh and Egypt, could not be considered completely safe due to a ruling by the European Court of Justice on October 4.