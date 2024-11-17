Theaterservice Kärnten, which has been providing Carinthian theater groups with help and advice for 61 years and has a huge library of 13,000 books with plays from A for Anzengruber to Z for Zuckmayer, has awarded the Georg Bucher sculpture for special commitment to the theater scene for many years. This year, for the first time, a theater maker was awarded the Adi Peichl Prize.