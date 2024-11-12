What is plan B?
The scuttled S-Link leaves many questions in its wake
What happens now? This question has plagued the people of Salzburg since the "no" vote against the local line extension. There is nothing concrete up their sleeve.
With the scuttled S-Link, the wait for an alternative transport solution begins. The will for a mobility solution in Flachgau is strong - people there know the benefits of the local line and the majority also want the extension. In Tennnengau, the reluctance was clear, especially in those places that would have been directly served by the S-Link. And in the city - the most congestion-plagued municipality in the state - 40 percent of voters went to the polls and sank the S-Link in the Salzburg Seeton with 59.60 percent of votes against.
And today? Nobody knows exactly how to proceed. The state is eagerly awaiting plan B from the head of the city, Bernhard Auinger (SPÖ).
Yesterday he did not give any concrete details on how he intends to deal with the congestion issue in future. Only that his hand is outstretched towards the state government and that they will work on a solution.
Transport Councillor Anna Schiester (Citizens' List) also indicated that she has many projects up her sleeve. In concrete terms? "It's about strengthening cycling and pedestrian traffic," was one of the well-intentioned phrases.
What ideas have been floating around so far
Banning cars: There are repeated discussions about banning cars from the city center - with exceptions, of course. It is not yet known where these cars will then be accommodated.
City toll: We often hear about a city toll, i.e. a payment barrier for people who drive into the city by car. To what extent is this legally feasible? That remains to be seen.
Express buses: The express bus idea is also popular. The only question is on which roads the buses should run, whether they should also run nationwide and who will pay for them?
And in general, the question arises: will the ominous Plan B, which should not only affect the city alone, ultimately also ask the citizens whether they want this alternative?
