The scuttled S-Link leaves many questions in its wake

With the scuttled S-Link, the wait for an alternative transport solution begins. The will for a mobility solution in Flachgau is strong - people there know the benefits of the local line and the majority also want the extension. In Tennnengau, the reluctance was clear, especially in those places that would have been directly served by the S-Link. And in the city - the most congestion-plagued municipality in the state - 40 percent of voters went to the polls and sank the S-Link in the Salzburg Seeton with 59.60 percent of votes against.