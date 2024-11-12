Set fire to grandma’s farm out of anger: Suspended sentence

For the first time, the 18-year-old has a smile on his face when he realizes at the sentencing that he won't have to go to prison. Because that was his biggest fear from the start. "I haven't been this happy for years. Thank you for letting me go home," he beams. What came out during the trial is that the young man obviously did not have an easy life due to a minor impairment. His father abused him and his stepfather locked him up. "That left its mark," says the defense lawyer.