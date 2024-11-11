New details revealed
The confused world of the young “devil killer”
More details have now emerged about the suspect in the murder of Vienna's Fondue King. Among other things, he posed as a muscleman and fitness model on social networks.
Just as during the two interrogations by the investigators of the murder squad at the Vienna State Criminal Police Office, the young suspect in the murder of the Fondue King also reveals his confused thoughts during the first visit to the prison by star lawyer Astrid Wagner.
Several stab wounds
As reported, the 70-year-old restaurateur, who wanted to enjoy his pension "with a cow in a barn" in his Swiss homeland after the handover of the restaurant and the death of his girlfriend, was killed by his former roommate with several stab wounds, including to the head. The motive or trigger could have been the eviction from the chic inner-city apartment.
Murder suppressed: "Hans is no longer alive?"
The Afghan doesn't want to admit to the bloody deed "with the devil as his accomplice" - or he plays it well - but his defense lawyer asks in surprise: "Hans is no longer alive?"
He also made a confused impression when I visited him in custody. He represses the murder, wants to believe that the victim is still alive. A psychiatrist will examine him.
Star-Anwältin Astrid Wagner hat den afghanischen Verdächtigen als Mandanten
For Astrid Wagner it's clear: "My client needs to be examined. When I told him that a psychiatrist was coming to see him, he didn't know it was a doctor."
On social media, the young Afghan, who was smuggled to Austria by traffickers in 2018 (he is a recognized war refugee and has a Convention passport), presents himself as a fitness model and wannabe beauty. Also poses in pictures with his well-trained body as a muscleman.
Expert opinion requested
Should an expert actually diagnose the 26-year-old with insanity at the time of the crime, he could avoid a murder trial and the threat of life imprisonment. This is because the fugitive would then be admitted directly to a forensic facility for psychiatric treatment.
