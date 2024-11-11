Marriage with 9-year-olds could become legal in Iraq

Amendment has a good chance of being implemented

In 2014 and 2017, attempts to amend the Personal Status Law failed. The headwind from Iraqi women was too great. However, the political situation has now changed: The coalition has a large majority in parliament and could push the amendment through. "It's never been this close," Renad Mansour, an expert from the British think tank Chatham House, told the British newspaper. "The bill has more momentum than ever before, mainly because of the Shia parties."