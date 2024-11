Manuel Neuer booed at Munich’s Allianz Arena

Bayern professionals were already subjected to boos in their own stadium two years ago. When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and star quarterback Tom Brady faced off against the Seattle Seahawks, the squad of Alphonso Davies, Sven Ulreich, Marcel Sabitzer, Leon Goretzka, Kingsley Coman, Jamal Musiala, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Leroy Sane and Serge Gnabry were hit. It's quite possible that some players are wishing for the Bundesliga and their own fans back ...