Marco Hoffmann

A soccer fairy tale: Suddenly a Bundesliga footballer!

Nachrichten
10.11.2024 19:00

Only soccer writes stories like this! A year ago, Marco Hoffmann was still playing in the Burgenlandliga. There, however, the now 21-year-old scored goal after goal. This did not go unnoticed by Bundesliga club Hartberg. The team from Eastern Styria signed the youngster, who is now also making a name for himself in the Bundesliga. Now the half-back is following in the footsteps of national team striker Maximilian Entrup...

A year ago, Marco Hoffmann was still playing for Halbturn in the Burgenland regional league. The opponents? Klingenbach, Kohfidisch and Bad Sauerbrunn.

A year later, the 21-year-old scored a remarkable goal against Sturm in a 2-1 draw at the weekend. "Unbelievable," grinned the young striker. "But unfortunately my goal wasn't enough to win a point." So be it. Hoffmann is yet another example of the fact that you don't only find gems abroad. Once again, it is a player from the lower leagues who is given a platform in Hartberg. Like Max Entrup in the previous season, who moved from the regional league to the East Styrians and subsequently even became a national player.

Max Entrup was once brought in from the regional league by Hartberg. The striker is now a national player. (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Max Entrup was once brought in from the regional league by Hartberg. The striker is now a national player.
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

Now it's Hoffmann's turn, who has made a name for himself in the national league with 18 goals in 25 games. "I played in Rapid's academy for four years, but then moved back home to Halbturn." Where he impressed at Aufigte and Hartberg. "You can also make it to the top via detours," Hoffmann is certain. In any case, Hartberg are convinced of the successful model of bringing in players from the lower divisions.

Hartberg boss Erich Korherr (Bild: Pail Sepp)
Hartberg boss Erich Korherr
(Bild: Pail Sepp)

"There's no other way," says Hartberg boss Erich Korherr. "We don't have the means to bring in players for a lot of money." Neither a transfer fee nor a training allowance was due for Hoffmann. "However, we agreed with Halbturn that they would also receive part of the transfer fee should Marco be sold at a high price."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christoph Kothgasser
Christoph Kothgasser
