A soccer fairy tale: Suddenly a Bundesliga footballer!

A year later, the 21-year-old scored a remarkable goal against Sturm in a 2-1 draw at the weekend. "Unbelievable," grinned the young striker. "But unfortunately my goal wasn't enough to win a point." So be it. Hoffmann is yet another example of the fact that you don't only find gems abroad. Once again, it is a player from the lower leagues who is given a platform in Hartberg. Like Max Entrup in the previous season, who moved from the regional league to the East Styrians and subsequently even became a national player.