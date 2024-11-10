Ice Hockey Cup
0:6! ÖEHV cracks have no chance against the Germans
Austria's national ice hockey team suffered a debacle in the final match of the German Cup in Landshut. Team boss Roger Bader's team lost 6-0 (0-1, 0-2, 0-3) to the clearly dominant host team in Landshut on Sunday and finished the tournament in third place.
"A very bitter result, because it was never a 0:6 game in our lives. Every mistake was punished with a goal. Of course we have to take ourselves to task for not scoring a goal. Germany deserved to win, of course, but never in my life with that result. Perhaps we lacked freshness," said Bader and spoke of two and a half good games in the tournament and a successful week overall.
The DEB team had lost their first two games and were accordingly motivated to redeem themselves with the derby win in front of a sell-out crowd and not finish the tournament in last place. The hosts piled on the pressure with plenty of energy and hard forechecking and took a fortunate but deserved lead thanks to a long shot from Luis Schinko that slipped through goalkeeper David Kickert (10th minute). Maximilian Daubner increased the lead to 2:0 (24').
Debacle in the finish
The Austrians struggled to create chances against the favorites. Even a five-minute powerplay in the middle of the third period brought little danger. Local hero Tom Kühnhackl (34) added the third goal, but the ÖEHV team fell apart in the final period and slipped into a debacle. Daniel Pfaffengut (47), Schinko (57) and Andreas Eder (60) scored to the delight of the 4,500 fans.
Even though the final went wrong, the red-white-red team presented itself well after a winless 2023 tournament with the narrow defeat against tournament winners Slovakia (0:1) and the victory over Denmark (3:2).
Result of the Germany Cup in Landshut on Sunday:
Germany - Austria 6:0 (1:0,2:0,3:0)
Goals: Schinko (10., 57.), Daubner (24.), Kühnhackl (34.), Pfaffengut (47.), Eder (60.)
Final tournament standings:
- Slovakia 8 points
- Germany 4 points
- Austria 3
- Denmark 3
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.